This is what is fuelling APC crisis - Waziri Bulama makes stunning revelation

- A chieftain of APC, Waziri Bulama, has revealed what is fuelling crisis within the party

- The immediate past national secretary of the party said that Buhari’s position on 2023 is one of the factors fuelling the crisis

- Bulama noted that the interests in a party are very diverse and varied

Amid the lingering crisis rocking the All Progressives Congress (APC), a chieftain of the party and the immediate past national secretary of the party, Waziri Bulama, said President Muhammadu Buhari’s position on 2023 is one of the factors fuelling the impasse in the ruling party.

In an exclusive interview with Daily Trust, Bulama, who is one of the members of the National Working Committee (NWC) dissolved by the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the APC, said there are various people and groups in the party with different needs and aspirations.

Legit.ng gathered that he said, "there are some who want power, there are people who only want empowerment, and there are those who want influence, employment, respect and acknowledgement."

The immediate past national secretary of the party, Waziri Bulama.

Bulama noted that the interests in a party are very diverse and varied, adding that the pressures, interests and demands within the 16 million registered members cause no threat to the survival of the party.

He said: "I have not seen the threat of the breakup of this party. But I have seen pressures, tensions to occupy one post or the other especially calls for why is there no NEC, why is there no this and that? I am saying that all the 14 organs had been in comatose.

"The court cases are triggered by some of these interests some of which are political, some personal. For instance, political ambition; someone thinks that if he takes over the party, he can use it for this purpose or that.

"For me, a party should function like any well-established institution. When you say institution, the police and army are institutions. The federal civil service with the head of the service is also an institution. The Nigerian government with the SGF is an institution.

"We have not taken enough steps to make sure that the political parties are institutions except for about six months ago when President Buhari in addressing Oshiomhole and APC governors, as if he knew, said please go and institutionalise this party because he wanted this party to become a much-institutionalised institution that can stand the test of time."

He, however, dismissed the rumour that the party may scatter after Buhari's tenure, adding that there is no doubt that President Buhari is admired personally and respected by all members of the APC as well as Nigerians who have voted him twice.

The APC chieftain said that the president enjoys not only the loyalty and support of the members; he is a binding force and a rallying factor.

"Fundamentally, let me say that all the members of this party and all the people who are following Buhari because of what he symbolises.

"They follow him because of the values he upholds and what he stands for. President Buhari is a man who has been known to be a man of integrity. He is a man who believes in the rule of law, transparency and accountability," he said.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that Kogi state governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, expressed confidence that the governing APC would continue to wax stronger notwithstanding the crisis threatening the soul of the party in recent times.

It was reported that Governor Bello made the comment while featuring on a Channels programme on Friday, June 26. He said the party will not disintegrate as being insinuated in some quarters.

