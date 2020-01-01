Home | News | General | APC Crisis: Oshiomhole’s men divided over moves to challenge Buhari

Kindly Share This Story:

Adams Oshiomhole

…Support Buni-led C’ttee, says Issa-Onilu

…Our hurried formation, cause of crisis -Engr Oyedele, Party’s Logo designer

By Omeiza Ajayi

Plans by members of the dissolved Adams Oshiomhole-led National Working Committee, NWC of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC to legally challenge their dissolution by the National Executive Committee NEC on Thursday appeared threatened following the decision of a few to move ahead.

On Thursday, 18 members of the dissolved NWC had faulted their purported sack, saying while they were watching the ‘unfolding drama’, they were also consulting with their lawyers and other stakeholders to know the next line of action.

A statement to that effect was signed by Hilliard Eta and Arc. Waziri Bulama, factional acting National Chairman and acting National Secretary in the dissolved NWC.

Although, the group was said to have resolved to institute a lawsuit against the party, Saturday Vanguard gathered that the decision was however not unanimous as a few of the affected members have decided to let go.

At Thursday’s emergency meeting of the NEC, President Buhari had with the support of the body dissolved the factionalized NWC, replacing it with a caretaker/national convention committee headed by Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, a former national secretary of the party.

Oshiomhole was accused of “narrowing the party to himself” and taking decisions without recourse to constitutional organs of the party.

Although, Oshiomhole had the support of majority of his NWC members, it was gathered that majority of the APC Governors had supported the president’s move to support his ouster.

Few of the governors who were either undecided or supportive of Oshiomhole were said to have had no choice in the matter when it dawned on them that some powerful stakeholders in the party had convinced the president on the need to dissolve the NWC.

President Buhari had consequently directed party member to discontinue all litigations connected to the affairs of the party, stating that: “The directive had been issued before, unfortunately some members failed to heed the directive. Thus, at this time, it must be made a resolution of the party which must be effectively enforced with dire consequences for members who choose to ignore the directive.”

However, hours after the NEC meeting, 18 members of the dissolved NWC faulted their purported sack, saying while they are watching the “unfolding drama,” they are also consulting with their lawyers and other stakeholders.

A statement to that effect was signed by factional acting National Chairman, Hilliard Eta and acting National Secretary, Arc. Waziri Bulama.

“While the National Working Committee is studying the unfolding drama, it will be consulting with stakeholders and team of lawyers on the next line of action.

“Therefore, all members of our great Party and concerned Nigerians are urged to remain calm pending outcome of the consultations”, the sacked NWC had stated.

Hurried party formation

Meanwhile, the man who designed the logo of the APC in 2013 preparatory to its registration, Engr. Ifeoluwa Oyedele has attributed the crisis in the party to the short time available to the various blocs who formed the party to completely fuse together before taking over power in 2015.

Noting that the first 10 years of a marriage were often turbulent, Engr Oyedele who was a member of the Board of Trustees BoT of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change CPC, one of the legacy parties that formed the APC in 2013, expressed optimism that the ruling party would emerge stronger from its current wave of crisis.

Engr. Oyedele spoke with Saturday Vanguard at the National Secretariat of the party in Abuja shortly after submitting his expression of interest and nomination forms ahead of the July 20 APC Governorship Primary Election in Ondo State.

“As the designer of the party logo, am I worried? Yes I am, but again I am not worried. Look, when you marry your wife, you have been together for five years, the first 10 years could likely be turbulent. Remember that during the merger process, I said that we were going to go through a rough patch. One was the fact that we admitted a lot of strange people who did not share in the dream, in our vision for us. You can see what happened in 2015.

“Now unfortunately for us because we were five different groups coming together, we had not blended enough before we got into government. And when you get into government in this part of the world, there is a lot of struggle for people to want to take advantage or to hold positions. That is what we’re going through now, but it is a human process and we are going to go through and emerge stronger. I am sure that all these too shall pass away and APC will once again move in the right direction”, Engr. Oyedele said.

He lamented the state of affairs in Ondo State, pledging to revive the education, sporting and all other sectors of the state economy should he make it to the Alagbaka Government House.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...