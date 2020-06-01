Davido’s sister, Sharon has a message for ladies stalking her husband’s IG page
Davido’s elder sister, Sharon has taken to her social media page to warn ladies who are desperately trying to get her husband, Yomi Ademefun to notice them.
Yomi shared a lovely selfie on his Instagram page yesterday, and Sharon was right there to mark her territory and wade-off his admirers in the comment section..
She reposted the selfie to her Instagram stories writing; “He is very married ladies“. She then went further to reply and ‘approve’ some comments on the photo.
