Home | News | General | Davido’s sister, Sharon has a message for ladies stalking her husband’s IG page
APC Crisis: Oshiomhole’s men divided over moves to challenge Buhari
Beauty with Brains! Meet Miss Madu Agnes, the lovely girl with highest 2020 JAMB score (Photos)

Davido’s sister, Sharon has a message for ladies stalking her husband’s IG page



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 1 hour ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

Davido’s elder sister, Sharon has taken to her social media page to warn ladies who are desperately trying to get her husband, Yomi Ademefun to notice them.

Yomi shared a lovely selfie on his Instagram page yesterday, and Sharon was right there to mark her territory and wade-off his admirers in the comment section..

alt

She reposted the selfie to her Instagram stories writing; “He is very married ladies“. She then went further to reply and ‘approve’ some comments on the photo.

alt
Advertisements

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 176