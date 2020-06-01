Home | News | General | Beauty with Brains! Meet Miss Madu Agnes, the lovely girl with highest 2020 JAMB score (Photos)
Beauty with Brains! Meet Miss Madu Agnes, the lovely girl with highest 2020 JAMB score (Photos)



Maduafokwa Agnes Egoagwuagwu is setting the pace for young girls in the country when it comes to academic brilliance. The lovely is currently trending on social media after she was unveiled as the candidate with the highest JAMB score in the 2020 UTME.

Agnes attained the impressive feat of having the highest 2020 UTME score after she scored a whopping 365 out of 400..

alt

President of the Maths Club and the 1st Assistant Head Girl of Louisville Girls High School Ijebu-Itele in Ogun State, Agnes says she wants to study Engineering, where she can apply mathematical concepts in solving societal challenges.

The lovely hails from Ihiala in Anambra State and wrote her UTME on March 14th 2020 in St Michael Otedola Education Centre in Epe, Lagos State.

She scored 72 in Use of English, 99 in Mathematics, 99 in Physics and 95 in Chemistry 95. Maduafokwa applied to study Industrial Production Engineering at the prestigious University of Ibadan, Oyo State.

