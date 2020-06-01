Home | News | General | GAY means God Accepts You – Nigerian gay cleric Jide Macaulay (Video)

Nigerian gay cleric, Revered Jide Macaulay, has stated that gay is the acronym for God Adores You.

The founder of the House of Rainbow Church said this in a video he shared on his YouTube Channel in celebration of the Gay Pride Month..

In the video, Reverend Jide gave different meanings to the word gay, part of which was God Accepts You, God Appreciates You.

In hiss words ;

GAY means God Adores You. Let’s celebrate Pride month with all of our queerness, blackness and faith in God.

See video below ;

Advertisements

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...