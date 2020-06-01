Home | News | General | “I spent N200k on special package yet married men are not approaching me” – Nigerian lady laments

A rather distraught Nigerian lady has cried out for not getting the expected result from a special package she acquired to be used in attracting married men.

The lady who shared her plight with popular relationship blogger and Instagram love doctor, Joro Olumofin, shared the sum of N200,000 was invested on the purchase of what she termed MMAO – Married Men Attractor Oil in other to get the attention of married men..

She was however faced with disappointment as the product has not been working on her target victims.

She revealed how she’d met 3 married men recently but lamented over the fact that neither of the men called her after their meeting, stating that it’s mostly single men who call or approach her. She said even one of the men said he is happily married.

The lady however expressed optimism as she believes that at some point, married men will start falling head over heels for her.

Here’s what she shared with Joro below,





