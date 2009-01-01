BREAKING: Oshiomhole accepts sack of APC NWC, pledges loyalty to Buhari

Adams Oshiomhole, former national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), says he has accepted the decision of the party’s national executive committee (NEC) to dissolve the national working committee (NWC) which he led.





Addressing a press conference in Abuja on Saturday, Oshiomhole said he has also asked his lawyers to withdraw his suit at the supreme court.





The former Edo governor was challenging a court of appeal order upholding his suspension him as the national chairman of the party.





The NWC was dissolved by the party’s NEC on Thursday.









“The APC under my chairmanship has done its best and the results are there. Of course we have now been dissolved and I have accepted that dissolution in good faith,” he said.





“I’m not going into the question of legality or illegality. The bottomline is that the president who invited me to lead the party and who mobilised all the support for my emergence as chairman also presided over the meeting where the NWC has now been dissolved.





“Mr President graciously invited me to run for the office of chairmanship of the party in 2018 precisely about two years ago. The president told me then that if we do not reform the APC, we can as well forget about the party.





“You know that reforms are challenging and it will entail taking difficult decisions. Mine has been a life of trouble and I accepted this and I believe I did my best.





“I’m happy that at the end of the day, 2019 elections have come and gone thanks to Nigerian people, our president had more votes in 2019 than we had in 2015. We have more members in the senate and house of representatives.”





Oshiomhole said the party did not manage its victory at the polls well in 2015 and that was why the country had a deputy senate president who was in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).





“Unlike 2015 we were not able to manage our victory in the two chambers such that we had an APC president in the senate and PDP deputy senate president. This time working hard with my colleagues in the NWC and in consultation of leaders of our party across board we have the kind of unity expected in the governing party in the two chambers of the national assembly,” he said.





“I’m happy that the leadership of the national assembly is working harmoniously with Mr president.”









Oshiomhole said he has taken the dissolution of the NWC in good faith, and that he has no regrets over the decisions he took while he was the national chairman of the party.