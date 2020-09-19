BREAKING: Obaseki, Shaibu receive PDP certificate of return

Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu is also at the party’s national secretariat for the exercise.

The event which is being attended by the PDP national chairman, Prince Uche Secondus also has in attendance, Governor Bala Mohammed, chairman of the Edo electoral panel and members of the committee.

In his brief remark, Governor Bala Mohammed recounted the events leading to the voluntary withdrawal from the race by the aspirants, noting that they all pledged their commitment to work with Obaseki.



The governor had on Thursday polled a total of 1,952 votes to emerge winner of the primary election.

Governor Obaseki was accompanied to the event by two aspirants who stepped down for him-Engineer Gideon Ikhine and Mr. Kenneth Imasuangbon.

