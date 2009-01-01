Home | News | General | Celebrity couple Teddy A and Bambam all loved up in new adorable photos, fans react

- Celebrity couple Teddy A and Bambam of BBNaija have gotten their fans and followers gushing on social media

- Both husband and wife took to their respective IG pages with some loved up photos

- Fans who were taken by the picture were spotted gushing over them in the comment section

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Nigerian celebrity couple Teddy A and Bambam of Big Brother Naija(BBNaija) recently left members of the internet community gushing after sharing some new set of photos.

The fairly new parents took to their respective Instagram pages to post photos of themselves.

In the photos shared on Teddy A’s page Bambam was seen warmly resting her jaw on his broad shoulder as they both posed for the camera.

Another cute photo of the husband and wife shows them cheek-to-cheek as they smiled for a selfie.

Music star Naira Marley tops Billboard chart, he celebrates

Celebrity couple Teddy A and Bambam. Photo: Instagram/@iamteddya/@bammybestowed

Source: Instagram

Check out the photos below:

Bambam on the other hand posted a photo that captured the moment she kissed her hubby on one side of his cheeks.

PAY ATTENTION: Read best news on Nigeria's #1 news app

See her post below:

As expected, the photos got members of the internet community talking. Many expressed their love for the couple in the comment section.

Read what they had to say below:

sirleobdasilva: "We self go love o."

gucci_chiron: "Y’all starting to look alike."

princess.amos.733: "Love is sweet when you find the right person."

chizzy_cynthia_: "With this your Eyes and she smacking her lips like that , I bet you guys are gonna have a Wonderful night. Goodnight ZADDY Zen and Bambam."

longrangebiz: "Awwww, Bammy, my question is, what phone did you use to take this picture. The quality is everything."

Proudly a cosmetic surgery baby - Tonto Dikeh says as she shares throwback photo

thatfashionmodel: "Jesus see as husband and wife fine.. how their children go be like.. we're in trouble."

Some months ago, Legit.ng reported that Bambam and Teddy refuted claims of domestic violence in their marriage. This was after social media users reacted to a photo of Bambam in which many believed she had a black eye. Reacting, the couple hilariously addressed the rumours with Bambam appearing without makeup to prove she didn't have a black eye.

PAY ATTENTION: Get your daily relationship tips and advice on Africa Love Aid group

Teddy A interview at Legit TV Star Chat: The Nigerian Music Industry is a Monster | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...