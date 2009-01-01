Home | News | General | Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri reveals coronavirus hit Cristiano Ronaldo badly

- Maurizio Sarri believes Ronaldo is gradually returning to his best

- The Portuguese striker scored in Juventus’ 4-0 rout of Lecce in the Serie A

- Sarri however admitted that the player suffered the effect of coronavirus

Cristiano Ronaldo is gradually ageing and needs to be preserved, adding that the player will know when to stop.

The 35-year-old has been heavy criticised for some poor displays since the restart of football after the coronavirus outbreak.

However, the former Manchester United star put up a breathtaking performance in Juventus’ 4-0 defeat of Lecce on Friday, June 26.

Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala, Gonzalo Higuain and Matthijs de Ligt all got their names on the scoresheet as the Old Lady were unstoppable against Lecce at the Allianz Stadium.

According to Sarri, Ronaldo is gradually getting back to his best but needs to be more patient adding that he will know when it’s time to quit.

Sarri said: "He had a difficult time on a personal and global level, because the coronavirus emergency hit him a lot and left a mark on him.

"He needs to improve after the break and he is doing so match after match.

"He is great in listening to himself and he will realise when he will need to stop and rest. But now I think he fits quite well."

Meanwhile, Bruno Fernandes has stated that Ronaldo is the greatest player ever ahead of Barcelona’s Lionel Messi.

Maurizio Sarri giving Cristiano Ronaldo instructions. Photo Credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The 25-year-old switched to the Old Trafford club from Sporting Lisbon in January and has once again said Ronaldo is the best player in the world having a slight edge over Argentina’s Lionel Messi, adding that he never saw Pele play.

Fernandes has been quite impressive since his arrival at the Old Trafford club scoring four goals and making another four assists.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Cristiano Ronaldo's sister Katia Aveiro has claimed that she was once bitten by a rat as a baby due to the poor condition.

Katia added that her mum Dolores was there in time to save her from being inflicted with serious injuries.

The 43-year-old shared what growing up was like with her daily many years in an emotional post on Instagram as she posted picture of the house she and her brother grew up in.

The mother of ten-month-old daughter Valentina also said the values her mum had instilled in her had showed her the importance of solidarity.

The entire family turned up for a reunion in Madeira back in March 3, when their mother Dolores suffered a stroke.

And the house where Katia grew up with brothers Cristiano and Hugo and big sister Elma has been demolished.

