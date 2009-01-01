Home | News | General | 2021 budget: Akwa Ibom state govt calls for inputs into annual document

- The Akwa Ibom state government is already looking forward to 2021

- Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the state government is not resting on its oars to boost Akwa Ibom economy

- Various interests groups and stakeholders in the state are expected to be carried along

The Akwa Ibom government has requested for inputs from stakeholders and various interest groups in the preparation and planning of 2021 budget.

This part of efforts by the state government to ensure inclusiveness in preparation for the annual document.

Authorities say the state's 2021 budget will focus on mitigating the economic austerities caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Akan Okon, Akwa Ibom commissioner for economic development and Ibom Deep Seaport made this known in Uyo during a meeting organised by his ministry in conjunction with the state ministry of finance.

Commissioner Akan Okon is already meeting stakeholders in the state to finetune the annual budget. Photo credit: AKSG

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng gathered that the essence of the meeting was to receive feedback from the public on the amended 2020 budget as well as to work out guidelines for gathering inputs for the 2021 budget.

According to him, the 2021 budget will also focus on the provision of the pro-poor stimulus packages as well as pay attention to food and health-related expenditures.

His words: “We will also focus on the protection of the means of livelihoods and increasing food security to poor and vulnerable families, facilitating the recovery of local economic activities as well as household micro-enterprises and generation of employment.”

Okon encouraged members of the public to freely make inputs to the phone lines, web addresses and social media sites provided for contributions to the budget planning, assuring that the 2021 budget will not be business as usual.

Speaking on behalf of the Civil Society Organisations, Harry Udoh, state chairman of CSOs, harped on the need for transparency in budget planning and implementation processes to enable citizens, as beneficiaries to play an active role in a plan which concerns them.

Meanwhile, Governor Udom Emmanuel says Akwa Ibom will commence fact-finding on local solutions to enable schools in the state resume.

The governor made the comment on Sunday, June 14 during a live radio and television interview in the state.

He expressed concern over the closure of schools but assured residents of the state that once there is a green light in conquering COVID-19, schools will reopen.

