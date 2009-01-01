Home | News | General | Everyone bleeds like you, so never worship anyone - Singer Kcee advises

Nigerian singer, Kingsley Chinweike Okonkwo, professionally known as Kcee, recently took to social media to share some advice with his fans and followers.

The singer who shared a photo of himself posing on one of his luxurious cars, said people should avoid worshiping others.

According to the Limpopo singer, everyone goes to the toilet, sweats and bleed the same. Therefore, people should work hard for their position rather than worship others.

"Everyone goes to toilet like you, sweats like you and bleeds like you. No matter what position he or she holds, never worship a man. Work for your position. Do have a great weekend, BMK to the world," he wrote.

See post below:

Only a few days ago, the singer took to his social media page to share some words of advice with his fans and followers.

Kcee shared the advice alongside a throwback photo of him and his brother popularly known as Emoney. In the photo he shared, the singer and his brother donned the same outfits of black T-shirts. They had glass cups in their hands as if they were celebrating something.

