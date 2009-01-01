Home | News | General | Melaye provides evidence that Buni's appointment as APC caretaker chairman is illegal

- The APC NEC met on Thursday, June 26 and decided to sack the NWC in the bid to end the party's crisis

- The executive council also appointed Yobe's Buni as caretaker chairman

- But Melaye says Buni's appointment was contrary to the provision of the party's constitution

A former federal lawmaker and one-time member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Dino Melaye has faulted the appointment of Yobe governor, Mai Mala Buni, as the head of the party's caretaker committee.

In a singular tweet on Saturday, June 27, Melaye provided a screenshot of what he claimed was the APC's constitution which forbids the appointment of someone in an elected executive position to serve in any organ of the party simultaneously.

This, his tweet claimed, is stated in Article 17 (6) of the ruling party's constitution.

Melaye's claim came just as former national chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole, with whom the former senator has a long-running battle, announced that he accepted the sack of his NWC team.

Oshiomhole also pledged his loyalty to President Buhari, who oversaw the National Executive Council that approved the sack of the party's National Working Committee and installed Buni as caretaker chairman.

Meanwhile, members of the sacked NWC said they had decided to drop the idea of challenging their dismissal in court.

Legit.ng notes that a National Executive Council meeting called by ousted self-proclaimed acting chairman, Victor Giadom and overseen by President Muhammadu Buhari, sacked the NWC on Thursday, June 25.

President Buhari-led NEC picked Buni to head the APC's caretaker committee but Melaye said an error has been made. Photo credit: Nigerian Presidency

But Mallam Waziri Bulama, the National Secretary of the party in the sacked exco, revealed on Friday, June 26 that they have decided to let go in the interest of a greater good for the party.

Kogi state governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello recently expressed confidence that the APC will wax stronger notwithstanding the crisis threatening the soul of the party in recent times.

Governor Bello made the comment while featuring on a Channels programme on Friday, June 26.

According to him, the party will not disintegrate as being insinuated in some quarters.

He said: “APC is waxing stronger. It will not disintegrate. We are going to exercise our resolve in Edo, Ondo, Anambra and Ekiti states. We are stronger than before."

