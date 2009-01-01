Home | News | General | Coronavirus: Peter Okoye reveals how himself, his wife and daughter all tested positive

- Peter Okoye has taken to social media to reveal himself, his wife and their daughter all tested positive for coronavirus

- The singer/dancer revealed this in a recent Instagram post as he admonished his fans and followers to take precautionary measures to protect themselves

- Okoye who said they have all tested negative for the virus, described the past three weeks as hell

Nigerian singer and dancer, Peter Okoye, recently left fans and followers in shock after he took to social media to reveal how himself, his wife, their daughter and two of their domestic staff all tested positive for coronavirus.

In a recent video shared to his Instagram page, he described the past three weeks as being “hell” for himself and his family as he’s been ill with the disease but had been keeping it to himself.

Okoye stated that he finally decide to be open about his family's situation so as to encourage people to indulge in the precautionary steps to fight against the disease.

He shared how he might have been the carrier of the disease to his home which affected two of his domestic staff and later affected his daughter, Aliona.

He revealed how his wife Lola Omotayo, who while taking care of their daughter also contracted the virus shortly afterwards.

Watch full video below:

