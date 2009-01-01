Home | News | General | Four generations right here in this picture - Media executive Mo Abudu shares adorable family photo

- Top media executive Mo Abudu recently warmed the hearts of her followers on IG after sharing a cute photo

- Abudu posted a four-generation photo that featured her mum, two kids and her grandchild

- Many who found the photo adorable were spotted reacting in the comment section

Popular Nigerian media executive and Ebony Life TV boss, Mo Abudu, recently left some of her fans and followers on her Instagram gushing after she posted an adorable family photo on her page.

The celebrated media personality disclosed that the image is a four-generation photo. It featured her daughter Temidayo, son Koyejo, her mother and grandchild.

According to Mo, the photo was taken in March just before the coronavirus induced lockdown in London. She said it was during her son’s birthday celebration.

Media executive Mo Abudu and her family. Photo: Instagram/@moabudu

Source: Instagram

"Throwback to Koyejo, my darling son’s birthday in March, just before the lock down in London. TJ was just 2 weeks old. Four generations right here in this picture," her post read in part.

Abudu appreciated the almighty God for making it possible her mother to see her great grandchild and for also witnessing her become a grandmother.

She said: "Thank you dear Lord that my mum is still alive to see her great grandchild and to see me her daughter a grandmother. It fills her with so much joy as it does me. I remember my mum giving Temidayo her first bath when she was born. She has had the opportunity to do the same for Temidayo’s baby . It’s so surreal. She carries TJ with so much love and joy. Thank you Lord."

See the post below:

Reacting, popular celebrities among others were spotted in the comment section gushing over the photo.

Read what they had to say below:

funkejenifaakindele: "Oluwa seun o."

toolzo: "This is beautiful."

nwogwuwgwu: "Four beautiful generations. There is every reason to be thankful."

ufuomamcdermott: "All I see is blessings... multiple blessings."

ajokesilva: "Your mum is a real matriarch... we bless God."

damilolaamele: "Wow. I love this picture. Three blessed generations! Big congrats, aunty!"

In a related story, Legit.ng previously reported that the UK royal family released a very significant portrait covering four generations. The picture featured Queen Elizabeth, Prince Williams, Prince Charles and 6-year-old Prince George. The picture was taken by Ronald Mackechnie in the Throne Room at Buckingham Palace.

