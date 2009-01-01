Home | News | General | Edo guber: PDP presents certificate of return to Gov Obaseki, deputy

- Governor Godwin Obaseki's emergence as the PDP governorship candidate for the Edo election has been ratified

- PDP national chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, on Saturday, June 27 presented a certificate of return to the Edo governor

- Secondus also presented the Independent National Electoral (INEC) nomination form for the election to Obaseki

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) national chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, on Saturday, June 27 presented a certificate of return to the Edo state governor, Godwin Obaseki and his deputy, Phillip Shaibu.

This is as the duo emerged the governorship and deputy governorship candidates of the PDP in the forthcoming Edo state governorship election.

Secondus also presented the Independent National Electoral (INEC) nomination form for the election to Obaseki and Shaibu.

The brief ceremony held at the PDP headquarters in Abuja signals the adoption and confirmation of the duo as the PDP candidates for the election.

Members of the PDP's National Working Committee were at the ceremony to witness the presentation.

Before now, there were rumours that Governor Obaseki would drop his deputy and pick another PDP chieftain as his running mate.

The presentation has, however, put paid to the rumour as the governor is sticking with his deputy as they prepare for the governorship election scheduled for Saturday, September 19.

Meanwhile, the Peoples Democratic Party Governors’ Forum has dismissed the claim by Governor Yahaya Bello that ten PDP governors are on their way to the All Progressive Congress (APC).

The party in a statement sent to journalists on Saturday, June 27, described Bello's comment as false, adding that no PDP governor is planning to defect to the APC.

The PDP had earlier declared that the APC's candidate for the Edo governorship election, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, is not a match for its candidates.

Ize-Iyamu, a former PDP chieftain, emerged as a candidate of the APC ahead of the election on Monday, June 22.

The PDP in a statement by its spokesman, Kola Ologbodiyan, said the people of Edo state had written off the APC, adding that only failure awaits the party in the September governorship election.

