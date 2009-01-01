Home | News | General | Just in: French club announce signing of former Super Eagles goalkeeper Vincent Enyeama

- Vincent Enyeama had been a free agent since leaving French club Lille in 2018

- French National 3 side Iris Club de Croix have given him a managerial position

- Enyeama will be in charge of training the club’s goalkeepers

Former Super Eagles goalkeeper Vincent Enyeama has been announced as the new reserves and U-16 goalkeeper manager at French National 3 side Iris Club de Croix.

According to a statement by the club, the 37-year-old will be in charge of training the club’s goalkeepers.

There were earlier reports that the goalkeeper who has been a free agent since leaving French league 1 side LOSC Lille in 2018 claimed he would return.

Enyeama reportedly said he was open to potential move to either of Absa Premiership clubs Orlando Pirates or Kaizer Chiefs if he receives offers.

Super Eagles boss Rohr reveals what he plans to do to Arsenal and QPR stars

Vincent Enyeama in action at Lille.

Source: Getty Images

The former number one shot-stopper hung up his gloves in 2015 after he allegedly clashed with former Super Eagles handler and ex-national team captain Sunday Oliseh.

Also, his former team-mate Ex-Nigerian international John Utaka has returned to his former club in France, Montpellier, to kick start his career as a football coach.

Utaka played for the club between 2011 and 2013 where he scored 12 goals in his 68 appearances in all competitions.

The 38-year-old has now returned to Stade de la Mosson with the ambition of earning his coaching badge in the Ligue 1 club's youth set-up.

Meanwhile, one of their colleagues Finidi George has disclosed that his transfer from Ajax Amsterdam to Real Madrid in 1996 stalled because both clubs failed to reach an agreement.

George, 49, disclosed this in a recent interview with ACL Sports, adding that he already agreed a personal terms with the Spanish giants, but his move could not pull through because both clubs could not meet each other's terms.

Gernot Rohr finally replies NFF over new target for Super Eagles days after signing new deal

“Ajax told Real Madrid if they cannot pay the transfer fee ($4million) within the date stipulated I am free to go where I want to go. That didn’t happen, they couldn’t reach an agreement with Ajax,” Finidi told ACL Sports, cited in Complete Sports.

Legit.ng earlier reported that former Nigerian defender Joseph Yobo has been appointed as the new Super Eagles assistant coach a few weeks to the kickoff of their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations Cup qualifiers.

The country's football apex body, Nigeria Football Federation confirmed the news through one of their official channels.

Yobo, who spent ten years in the Premier League representing Everton football club takes over from former Rangers International boss Imama Amapakabo.

Nigeria still needs Vincent Enyeama, Maradona was my toughest opponent - Peter Rufai | Legit TV

[embedded content]

