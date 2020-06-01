Teddy A and Bam Bam share new loved-up photos

Big Brother Naija products, Teddy A and BamBam have shared adorable new photos on social media and fans are loving it.
The former BBNaija housemates who got married after leaving the house flooded timelines of their fans with the adorable photos yesterday, June 27..
Sharing the new loved up photo, Bam Bam simply captioned the photos with love emoji while her husband wrote “goodnight from us.”
See more photos below ;
