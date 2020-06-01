Home | News | General | It’s not been easy living three months without sex- Actress Ofoegbu
Teddy A and Bam Bam share new loved-up photos
APC crisis: Oshiomhole accepts NEC’s decision

It’s not been easy living three months without sex- Actress Ofoegbu



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 1 hour ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

Nollywood actress, Blessing Ofoegbu, has complained bitterly about the lack of Sex she’s been forced to endure due to the current COVID-19 pandemic..

alt

In a recent interview with Inside Nollywood, she revealed that it has been three months since she last had intimate affairs with her lover.

IN her words ;

“COVID-19 era is such a trying moment for all of us. This is a time for everyone to reflect and sober up on the true meaning of life. I had the quietest time of my life in the last three months.

We all need each other to survive. I miss life in its state of normalcy. It gets so uncomfortable staying indoors without any outside relationship. It’s more like being held up in a cell.

For once, in my life, I understood what being a prisoner looks like. I missed my lover and loved ones. I have to be honest; I miss sex a lot. But because of social distancing, I have to be on isolation mood. It has not been easy.”

Advertisements

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 177