It’s not been easy living three months without sex- Actress Ofoegbu

Nollywood actress, Blessing Ofoegbu, has complained bitterly about the lack of Sex she’s been forced to endure due to the current COVID-19 pandemic..

In a recent interview with Inside Nollywood, she revealed that it has been three months since she last had intimate affairs with her lover.

IN her words ;

“COVID-19 era is such a trying moment for all of us. This is a time for everyone to reflect and sober up on the true meaning of life. I had the quietest time of my life in the last three months.

We all need each other to survive. I miss life in its state of normalcy. It gets so uncomfortable staying indoors without any outside relationship. It’s more like being held up in a cell.

For once, in my life, I understood what being a prisoner looks like. I missed my lover and loved ones. I have to be honest; I miss sex a lot. But because of social distancing, I have to be on isolation mood. It has not been easy.”

