COVID-19: Nnamdi Azikiwe airport reopens, makes changes

The Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja on Saturday, re-opened for business with the observance of safety protocols following the Coronavirus (COVID-19), pandemic.

The airport also complied with strict safety measures, aimed at curtailing the spread of the virus..

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that provisions were made for hand wash and alcohol-based sanitizers, there were temperature checks, as well as strict compliance to the social distancing order of about one metre.

Journalists covering the Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19 were led on a dry run test from Lagos to Abuja, to witness firsthand, reopening of the aviation sector.

NAN reports that the seats, which were usually crowded, have been rearranged in compliance with the social distancing rule.

Also, instructions to further guide passengers, such as “do not use this seat”, “keep your distance”, were placed on the seats.

Two newly acquired machines for identifying passengers were also showcased.

Recall that the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), a few weeks ago, said that the airport would reopen for business on Aug. 27, after months of closure following the coronavirus outbreak

