Senate President, Lawan denies receiving N-Power job slots

Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, has refuted reports that he has been allocated N-Power recruitment slots by the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management.

Reports emerged from an online publication during the week suggesting that the Senate President and other lawmakers have been given some N-Power recruitment allocation..

But a statement signed by the Special Adviser to the Senate President on Media and Publicity, Ola Awoniyi, said the Senate President has nothing to do with the purported job slots.

“The attention of the Office of the Senate President has been drawn to a publication on the Sahara Reporters portal purporting that the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management allocated N-Power recruitment slots to the Senate President and other lawmakers

“We hereby advise members of the public to totally disregard the fake and malicious publication in its entirety as regards the Senate President.

“It should be noted that the fairy tale only blandly and obliquely claimed that some lawmakers printed out application forms from the portal of the scheme but failed to provide any evidence that this was to fill its speculated allocated slots.

“We wish to stress that neither the Senate President nor this office has anything to do with the purported slots mischievously credited by the publication to the Senate President.”

The statement called on Nigerians to disregard the story, urging the media to always strive to be factual in their reports.

