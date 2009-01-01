Home | News | General | Tinubu finally speaks on APC crisis, responds to insinuations regarding 2023

- Asiwaju Bola Tinubu says he has not made any decision regarding 2023

- The former Lagos governor dismissed insinuations that the dissolution of the APC NWC has ended his presidential ambition

- It is widely believed that the disbanded National Working Committee of the APC was loyal to Tinubu

Former Lagos state governor, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has dismissed insinuations that the dissolution of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Working Committee (NWC) has ended his purported 2023 presidential ambition.

In a statement sent to journalists on Saturday, June 27, the APC national leader said those making the assumptions “have assigned colourful epitaphs to the 2023 death of an alleged political ambition that is not yet even born.”

He continued: “At this extenuating moment with COVID-19 and its economic fallout hounding us, I cannot see as far into the distance as you. I have made no decision regarding 2023 for the concerns of this hour are momentous enough.

“During this period, I have not busied myself with politicking regarding 2023. I find that a bit distasteful and somewhat uncaring particularly when so many of our people have been unbalanced by the twin public health and economic crises we face.

“I have devoted these last few months to thinking of policies that may help the nation in the here and now. What I may or may not do 3 years hence seems too remote given present exigencies.”

Tinubu said he is taking advantage of his political connections to offer policy ideas, both privately and publicly, where he thinks he might help.

He noted that he will continue in that trajectory for the immediate future, adding, “2023 will answer its own questions in due time.”

The respected Lagos politician said he has toiled for the APC and have no problem with making personal sacrifices for the ruling party.

According to him, as long as the party remains true to its progressive, democratic creed, he is ready to make such sacrifices whether now or in the future.

Tinubu has been a subject of mockery in the last few days as some political commentators say his 2023 presidential ambition has been quashed.

It is believed that the disbanded National Working Committee of the APC was loyal to the former Lagos state governor.

Foremost journalist and columnist, Femi Aribasala, said with the recent happenings in the APC, Tinubu is now a bystander in the party.

On his part, former aviation minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, wrote on Twitter: “It is over for Tinubu. He has been thrown under the bus and retired from politics!”

Former presidential aide, Pastor Reno Omokri wrote: “Bola Tinubu thought he was doing Goodluck Jonathan. Now, look at Jonathan. The face of democracy in Africa. Feted by the world. A global statesman. Now, look at Tinubu. The fate that befell Afonja is befalling him!”

Meanwhile, the deputy national publicity secretary of the APC, Mr Yekini Nabena has declared support for the newly constituted caretaker committee of the ruling party.

Nabena in a statement sent to journalists on Saturday, June 27 urged party members to support the newly-constituted committee chaired by the Yobe state governor, Mai Mala Buni.

He urged aggrieved party members, reported state factions and members of the dissolved National Working Committee (NWC) among other stakeholders to drop cases against the party in the courts.

