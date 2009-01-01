Home | News | General | FBI pleads for help to arrest 6 Nigerians involved in N2.3bn fraud (list, photos)

- United States investigators are after six Nigerians who carried out email fraud running into millions of dollars

- The FBI unveiled the fac of the wanted cyber fraudsters in a tweet on Saturday, June 27

- The investigators urged the public to help provide the necessary information that would lead to the arrest of the suspects

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in the United States of America has sought the help of the public in tracing six Nigerians who were allegedly involved in a $6m scam.

The FBI posted the images of the wanted cyber fraudsters on its official Twitter handle in the early hours of Saturday, June 27 (local time).

According to the tweet, the wanted men took part in email scams that totalled $6m.

The men are:

Richard Izuchukwu Uzuh,

Alex Afolabi Ogunshakin,

Felix Osilama Okpoh,

Abiola Ayorinde Kayode,

Nnamdi Orson Benson and

Michael Olorunyomi

Legit.ng reported earlier that the government of the United States of America on Tuesday, June 16, sanctioned the six Nigerians over alleged cybercrime worth $6 million (approximately N2.3bn).

The sanction was announced in a statement released by the US secretary of state, Micheal Pompeo.

According to the information on the country's treasury department's website, the perpetrators of the fraud are between the ages of 32 and 37.

FBI is seeking useful information that will lead to the arrest of the six Nigerian cyber fraudsters.

The men were accused of deploying many manipulated technological means to attacks various vulnerable American businesses.

"The six individuals designated today manipulated their victims to gain access to their sensitive information and financial resources," a statement by the US government read.

This new report came just days after Legit.ng reported that the police in Dubai released a video clip showing the operation in which Nigerian-born, Dubai-based alleged internet fraudster, Ray Hushpuppi, was arrested.

The over four minutes clip was posted on the Twitter page of a Dubai-based media outfit identified as @DXBMediaOffice.

Clips from the arrest scene were included in a feature story that gave a deeper insight into cyber-crime in the country and the involvement of Hushpuppi and his gang.

