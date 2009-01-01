Home | News | General | APC deputy national publicity secretary declares support for caretaker committee

- Deputy national publicity secretary of the APC, Yekini Nabena, has shared his thoughts on the challenges facing the party

- Nabena has declared support for the newly constituted caretaker committee of the ruling party

- The APC chieftain said his stance is in line with the admonition of President Buhari during the recent party's NEC meeting

The deputy national publicity secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr Yekini Nabena has declared support for the newly constituted caretaker committee of the ruling party.

Nabena in a statement sent to journalists on Saturday, June 27 urged party members to support the newly-constituted committee chaired by the Yobe state governor, Mai Mala Buni.

He urged aggrieved party members, reported state factions and members of the dissolved National Working Committee (NWC) among other stakeholders to drop cases against the party in the courts.

President Buhari's admonition was adopted by NEC at the Thursday meeting. Photo credit: Presidency

He said his stance is in line with the admonition of President Muhammadu Buhari during the 8th resumed meeting of the APC National Executive Committee (NEC) held on Thursday, June 25.

His words: “The APC caretaker/extra-ordinary convention planning committee headed by the governor of Yobe state, Mai Mala Buni has been given a mandate by the APC NEC to reform our party and ensure unity across party ranks.

“There can be contestations which is not unusual in a political organisation, but the task before us now is to support APC caretaker/extra-ordinary convention planning committee to settle our differences and bring the much-needed reconciliation and peace which our dear party needs at this point.”

He noted that the forthcoming governorship elections in Edo and Ondo states should be the priority of the ruling party at the moment.

“We must now come together as united political party for to consolidate and win the elections,” Nabena concluded.

Meanwhile, a group, Abuja Governance Roundtable (AGR), has cautioned Oshiomhole and his supporters to stop disobeying President Buhari.

The group was reacting to reports that the sacked NWC of the APC headed by Oshiomhole was heading to court over the pronunciation of President Buhari, stressing that their actions are tantamount to treason.

“These individuals are said to be defiant against the presidential directive. It is the position of this group that the refusal of these individuals constitutes a direct confrontation with the president,” the AGR said in the statement.

