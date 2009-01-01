Home | News | General | PDP stands for values I cherish, says Gov Obaseki

- Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo state says he should have joined the PDP long ago

- The governor said he had come to realise that the PDP stood for the values he so much cherished

- Governor Obaseki disclosed that his decision to join the PDP was a product of wide consultations with Edo people

Governor Godwin Obaseki has said he should have joined the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) long before he did.

Governor Obaseki said he had come to realise that the PDP stood for the values he so much cherished and lived for.

He made the comment on Saturday, June 27 while being presented with a certificate of return as the party’s flag bearer for the forthcoming Edo governorship election.

According to him, unlike the APC that pushed them out in the rain and storm at their hours of tribulation, the PDP cared so much for its members.

Opposition party in Oyo clashes with Makinde, accuses state governor of hijacking Ajimobi's projects

His words: “My deputy and I are very grateful to this great party. Like I said, you will never know what God has destined for you. In our hours of tribulation, when we were pushed out in the rains and storm from our political party, you came out with that huge umbrella to give us cover and shelter.

“I must thank members of the National Working Committee for the quality of governance, the quality of response that I have witnessed. That has enabled us to achieve much in less than one week because of the responsiveness of the national organising secretary.

“They followed up on every issue and every document. When issues came up, the national legal adviser was there to respond to all our inquiries. The national publicity secretary checked on us every day.”

The governor told the PDP leaders the people of Edo state had assured him that they would always follow him to whichever political he chose to belong.

Ize-Iyamu betrayed us as consensus candidate - Ogiemwonyi

According to him, his decision to join the PDP was a product of wide consultations with Edo people and assured the party leaders of massive votes and victory for the PDP in the September election.

“We have no choice because from what I have seen from my brother governors in this party, what they have done and what they did for us in the party, revived my political career, I have never seen that level of commitment,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Peoples Democratic Party Governors’ Forum has dismissed the claim by Governor Yahaya Bello that ten PDP governors are on their way to the All Progressive Congress (APC).

The party in a statement sent to journalists on Saturday, June 27, described Bello's comment as false, adding that no PDP governor is planning to defect to the APC.

Edo 2020: Why I visited Tinubu in Lagos - Obaseki opens up

The PDP had earlier declared that the APC's candidate for the Edo governorship election, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, is not a match for its candidates.

The PDP in a statement by its spokesman, Kola Ologbodiyan, said the people of Edo state had written off the APC, adding that only failure awaits the party in the September governorship election.

