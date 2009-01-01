Home | News | General | Their relationship remains strong - Presidency dismisses rumoured rift between Buhari and Tinubu

- The rumours of a rift between President Muhammadu Buhari and Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has been dismissed

- The presidency says no such rift exists as both men are still in touch with one another

- A statement from Garba Shehu, Buhari's spokesman, noted that their relationship remains strong

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

The presidency has dismissed insinuations that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been sidelined by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Buhari wielded the big stick this past week by asking the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to sack the party's National Working Committee (NWC).

The move was interpreted by many political analysts to mean the president has abandoned Tinubu, the national leader of the party.

The presidency says President Buhari and Tinubu are still together. Photo credit: Bayo Omoboriowo

Source: Facebook

PAY ATTENTION:Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Nigerian man with 2 wives laments hardship under Buhari's administration, says he wants a 3rd wife

It is widely believed that members of the disbanded NWC were loyal to the former Lagos state governor.

In a statement sent to journalists on Saturday, June 27, presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, said the commentary that the move is a Buhari-Tinubu “showdown” is false.

“President Buhari and Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who are reckoned as the founding fathers of the APC are both inspired by democratic norms, national interest and not at all by partisan motivations. These are the qualities that have made them move past cynical distractions.

“They are in touch with one another. Their relationship remains as strong as ever and between the two of them, only they know how they manage their enviable relationship.

“Try as hard as they could, the opposition parties have used all their intellectuals and their supporters in the media to break this relationship and have failed. And they won’t,” Shehu said.

Obaseki to Oshiomhole: Stay clear of Edo APC primary

He said President Buhari is someone who will not do anything with bad intentions, adding, “neither will he do anything out of partisan motivations or for himself.”

He added that the recent decision of the president should lead to massive reform and overhaul of the leadership of the party.

Earlier in the day, Tinubu had dismissed insinuations that the dissolution of the APC NWC has ended his purported 2023 presidential ambition.

In a statement sent to journalists on Saturday, June 27, the APC national leader said those making the assumptions “have assigned colourful epitaphs to the 2023 death of an alleged political ambition that is not yet even born.”

“I have devoted these last few months to thinking of policies that may help the nation in the here and now. What I may or may not do 3 years hence seems too remote given present exigencies,” he said.

Edo election 2020: Obaseki rules out defection, vows to contest on APC platform

Tinubu has been a subject of mockery in the last few days as some political commentators say his 2023 presidential ambition has been quashed.

Do you think Tinubu can become Nigeria's next president | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...