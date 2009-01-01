Home | News | General | DJ Cuppy dumps Arsenal for Man United after Ighalo scores in epic FA Cup clash against Norwich

- DJ Cuppy is a well-known staunch supporter of Arsenal football club

- The entertainer has expressed disappointment with the team in recent times

- She vowed to become a Man United fan if Odion Ighalo scores in the FA Cup tie against Norwich - and he did

Popular Nigerian entertainer DJ Cuppy seems to have dumped Arsenal for their Premier League rivals Manchester United after Nigeria’s Odion Ighalo’s goal helped Manchester United book FA Cup semi-final ticket.

Ighalo continues his impressive form for United as he has continued to score in all matches he started for the club.

The 30-year-old was left unmarked in six yards away from goal as he flicked the ball past Tim Crul in goal.

And just before kick-off of the game, DJ Cuppy had dared the Nigerian to score promising that she will officially become a Manchester United fan.

"As a Nigerian I think it’s only right that if Odion Ighalo scores a goal today... I will officially join Manchester United as a fan,” she wrote.

However, Norwich delayed the party for the Red Devils as Todd Cantwell grabbed an equalizer in a spectacular fashion in the 75th minute to make it 1-1.

The Canaries suffered a big blow late on when Timm Klose was shown straight red following a foul Odion Ighalo and the hosts were reduced to ten men.

It was 1-1 at full-time and the game extended into extra-time. Tim Krul put up a breathtaking performance denying United on several occasions, but Harry Maguire fired home a late winner for the Red Devils as Manchester United cruise to the semi-final of the FA Cup. It ended: Norwich 1-2 Manchester United.

Recall that DJ Cuppy in a recent tweet on her page appeared to have thrown an indirect shade at Arsenal following the announcement of a contract extension for some players.

Cuppy’s shade also looked like it was directed at defender, David Luiz, whose contract was recently extended for another one year by the football club.

