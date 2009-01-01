Home | News | General | Oshiomhole: I am happy that we recovered Kwara state

- Comrade Adams Oshiomhole says he is proud of his achievements during his time as APC national chairman

- Oshiomhole said one of the highlights of his reign was winning Kwara state for the ruling party

- Oshiomhole said displacing the Saraki political dynasty in the north-central state made him happy

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Comrade Adams Oshiomhole has taken a jab at his political rival and former Senate president, Dr Bukola Saraki.

Oshiomhole said one of the highlights of his reign as the All Progressives Congress (APC) national chairman was winning Kwara state for the ruling party.

Oshiomhole, a former governor of Edo state, is the immediate past chairman of the APC.

Oshiomhole says he is proud of his achievements as the ruling party's national chairman. Photo credit: Channels TV

Source: Twitter

Albeit under suspension, his reign abruptly came to an end after the party's National Executive Council (NEC) sacked his loyalists at the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party.

Opposition party in Oyo clashes with Makinde, accuses state governor of hijacking Ajimobi's projects

At a news conference on Saturday in Abuja, Oshiomhole said his greatest moment of happiness in office was effectively displacing the Saraki political dynasty in Kwara.

His words: “I believe it is convenient for people to point at few areas where we had challenges, few states that we lost, but also there were states that we won.

“For example, it does not matter what anybody wants to say, I remain proud that we were able to recover Kwara state. That was extremely important to us for reasons I need not enumerate.

“I am happy that we recovered Gombe state. Those are very strategic states. There are a couple of other things that I could speak to but today is not the right day to talk.

“As for regrets, no regrets at all. There is no regret at all. That is the way life is. You cannot have it both ways. I assure you I do not regret anything.”

Edo 2020: Why I visited Tinubu in Lagos - Obaseki opens up

Before the APC took over the affairs of Kwara, Saraki, a medical doctor-turned-politician, held sway as the godfather of the state's politics.

As a member of the APC, Saraki emerged the Senate president in the 8th National Assembly in 2015 against the endorsement of the ruling party.

Assuming office in June 2018, Oshiomhole began a long-drawn battle with Saraki and his loyalists in the APC which culminated in the 2019 general elections.

Not done, Oshiomhole openly mocked Saraki and his loyalists, saying they are no more relevant in Nigeria's politics.

PAY ATTENTION: Get the Latest Nigerian News Anywhere 24/7. Spend less on the Internet

Immediately after Oshiomhole's ouster as APC chair, Saraki fired back, saying the former Edo state governor is facing his "moment of truth."

He further stated that the "is now about to meet his waterloo," a prediction that has now come to pass.

Edo 2020: How we helped Oshiomhole when he had no money - Obaseki

“He has continued to use his mouth to divide his party and I believe there is a lesson for all politicians to learn from the fate of the suspended APC chairman,” Saraki said.

NWC dissolution: I remain loyal to President Buhari - Oshiomhole | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...