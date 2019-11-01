Home | News | General | 12 killed, several others injured as bandits attack Zamfara
12 killed, several others injured as bandits attack Zamfara



The latest on bandits killings in Zamfara have claimed the lives of 12 dwellers in Unguwar Yabo village of Tsafe Local Government Area

An eyewitness reported that the bandits rode on motorcycles, gained access to the village and shot sporadically.

“We have seen hell. These heartless people have completely ruined the village because most of those killed or wounded were those we are proud of,” the eye witness reporter

The spokesperson for the state Police Command, SP Mohammed Shehu, who confirmed the story said only four persons lost their lives in the attack.

Shehu explained also that several others who sustained injuries were taken to the General Hospital Tsafe for treatment.

