Norwich vs Man United: Red Devils enter FA Cup semis as Ighalo and Maguire scores

Manchester United make the pressure and the man advantage pay as Maguire leads by example, looping in a 118th-minute winner to deny the Canaries dreams of a first FA Cup semi-final since 1992/93. With tired legs setting in late in the match, the sheer number of forwards on the pitch for Manchester United were too much for the hosts, despite Krul registering a number of top-class saves to keep his side in the match. The hosts will be disappointed they didn’t create more while having even numbers, they should take solace in their valiant effort in extra-time..

With his goal against the Canaries, the 31-year-old improves on his notable Red Devils scoring feat

Odion Ighalo opened the scoring in Manchester United’s FA Cup quarter-final game against Norwich City on Saturday, extending his fine scoring record for the Red Devils.

After a scoreless first half at Carrow Road, the former Nigeria international handed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men a 51st-minute lead.

Luke Shaw dashed into the hosts’ penalty area, looped a cross onto the penalty area with Ighalo firing past Tim Krul after Juan Mata managed to poke the ball through to him.

Norwich 1-2 Utd (AET):

