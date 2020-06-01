Home | News | General | Saraki: Oshiomhole brags of achievements in APC

Adams Oshiomhole, erstwhile National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, has revealed his greatest achievement moment in office.

Oshiomhole said his greatest moment in office was when APC took over Kwara State and displaced the Saraki’s political dynasty..

He disclosed this during a press conference in Abuja, on Saturday.

The former Edo State governor stressed that he took no decision while in office as National Chairman of APC.

According to Oshiomhole: “At the end of the day how do you judge the performance of a party? You judge it by its electoral outcome.

“I believe it is convenient for people to point to a few areas where we had challenges, few states that we lost, but also there were states that we won.

“For example, it does not matter what anybody wants to say, I (Oshiomhole) remain proud that we were able to recover Kwara State. That was extremely important to us for reasons I need not enumerate.”

Family of former Senate President, Bukola Saraki had previously held sway politically in Kwara State.

But the APC had changed the narrative with it’s candidates emerging as governor and Senators

Advertisements

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...