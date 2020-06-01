Home | News | General | APC Crisis: ‘Oshiomhole did his best’- Tinubu

Bola Tinubu, National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has commended Adams Oshiomhole, immediate past National Chairman of the party..

Tinubu said Oshiomhole tried his best to keep the APC united but some members of the party had selfish interests.

He lamented that some members of the party went against their power in an attempt to remove Oshiomhole.

The former Lagos State governor said some members of the party attempted to use Executive authority to “bury each other.”

In a statement he issued on Saturday, Tinubu said: “The National Working Committee, itself, became riven by unnecessary conflict. Those who disagreed with one another stopped trying to find common ground. Attempts were made to use the power of executive authority to bury each other. I must be blunt here. This is the behaviour of a fight club not the culture of a progressive political party.

“Some members went against their chairman in a bid to forcefully oust him. In hindsight, his fence-mending attempts were perhaps too little too late. I believed and continue to believe that Comrade Oshiomhole tried his best. Mistakes were made and he must own them. Yet, we must remember also that he was an able and enthusiastic campaigner during the 2019 election. He is a man of considerable ability as are the rest of you who constituted the NWC. “

