Celta vs Barca: Suarez brace not enough as Barca lose pts after conceding late

Barcelona’s poor run at Balaidos continues after a repeat of the 2018 match between these two sides at this venue.

Luis Suarez scored twice and notched his first goals since January, but Smolov cancelled out his first early in the second half before a wicked Aspas free-kick brought Celta level again two minutes from time..

It is a result that no doubt hands the advantage to Real Madrid in the title race, even if Setien’s men go above their arch rivals for the time being with the point in Vigo.

Celta 2-2 Barca

