Home | News | General | Women should stop pulling down each other — Mercy Eke
Japanese firm invents “smart face mask” that connects to mobile phones

Women should stop pulling down each other — Mercy Eke



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 6 hours 14 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

Big Brother Naija 2019 winner, Mercy Eke has advised her fellow women to do more supporting each other because there is space for every to leave their own mark and be their own legacy.

Mercy further wrote that women should stop doing things that criticize or bring down other women..

alt

Her post on snapchat read ;

I just believe that us as women should not criticize nor pull down other women, and why ?

because we are all just trying our best to be beautiful!! We are all trying to leave our own legacy!

The good news is that the universe is unending and that means there is enough space for each woman on earth to leave her own mark and to be her own legacy.

To be her own kind of beautiful. So why spend even a second on trying take away from another woman ?

alt
Advertisements

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 173