Women should stop pulling down each other — Mercy Eke

Big Brother Naija 2019 winner, Mercy Eke has advised her fellow women to do more supporting each other because there is space for every to leave their own mark and be their own legacy.

Mercy further wrote that women should stop doing things that criticize or bring down other women..

Her post on snapchat read ;

I just believe that us as women should not criticize nor pull down other women, and why ?

because we are all just trying our best to be beautiful!! We are all trying to leave our own legacy!

The good news is that the universe is unending and that means there is enough space for each woman on earth to leave her own mark and to be her own legacy.

To be her own kind of beautiful. So why spend even a second on trying take away from another woman ?

