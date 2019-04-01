Home | News | General | Overhaul of security architecture, antidote to crime, terrorism in Nigeria – Cleric

A cleric, Bishop Steven Akobe, has called on the Federal Government to overhaul its security architecture to adequately address the degenerating security situation and acts of terrorism in Nigeria.

Akobe, who is the Bishop of Kabba Anglican Diocese, made the call on Saturday in his charge to the first session of the Ninth Synod of the Diocese.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the synod was held at the Cathedral Church of St. Andrews, Kabba, West Senatorial District of Kogi.

Akobe decried the increasing kidnap cases, unmitigated killings and loss of innocent souls, attributing to acts of terrorism and criminal activities in the country.

The cleric, who noted that the trend had assumed a worrisome dimension, stressed that it was the duty of government at all levels to protect the lives and property of the citizens.

Akobe, who read from Genesis 18:17-19, said that the theme of this year’s synod: “The Priesthood of Fatherhood”, was apt, in view of dwindling family values.

He urged parents, especially fathers, to brace up and be alive to their responsibilities.

“I call on the Federal Government to diversify the nation’s oil-dependent economy in view of the fall in global oil prices and also caution the administration against taking foreign loans to administer the country.

“Such loans only aggravate and add to the sufferings of the citizens and as well, keep them in perpetual servitude and bondage, like in Greece,” he said.

On the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic, Akobe said that the virus had helped Nigerians to come to terms with the awful state of the nation’s health sector, among other things.

The cleric also used the occasion to appeal to the Federal Government to tackle the issue of unemployment headlong and with all seriousness.

“If tackled headlong, it will help reduce issues of crime, criminality and erosion of values,” he added.

NAN

Vanguard Nigeria News

