Revised Electricity Tariff: KEDCO set to begin implementation July 1

The management of Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) has concluded arrangements for the implementation of the revised electricity tariff from Wednesday, Mr. Ibrahim Shawai, the company’s Head of Corporate Communications, says.

Shawai said in a statement on Saturday in Kano that the new tariff regime would guarantee quality customer-oriented services, improvement in power supply, and enhance availability and reliability in its franchise areas.

He said: “The Service Reflective Tariff is based on guaranteed hours of power supply, which will eventually deliver higher hours of quality service delivery, to ensure that customers get maximum satisfaction from KEDCO.

“Similarly, those currently enjoying higher hours of supply are expected to pay more, however, commensurate with the hours of supply.

“With the new initiative, customers will be categorised into five bands based on clusters for effective service delivery.”

Shawai listed the Service Band (A) to include customers expected to enjoy minimum of 20-hours and 24-hours maximum supply; while Service Band (B) targeted customers expected to enjoy minimum of 16-hours and maximum of 20-hours power supply.

Others were Service Band (C, D and E) designed for customers expected to enjoyed power supply between four hours and maximum 16-hours daily consumption, respectively.

“It should be noted that the actual tariff categorisation is not yet approved by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) as these proposals are before NERC and as soon as approvals are given, we will relate the same to our customers.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that KEDCO franchise areas comprise of Kano, Katsina and Jigawa States.

