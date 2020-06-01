Home | News | General | APC cannot exist without Buhari – Tinubu
APC cannot exist without Buhari – Tinubu



Bola Tinubu, National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has said the party can’t exist without President Muhammadu Buhari’s contributions.

Tinubu stressed that Buhari was more than a beneficiary of APC.

He made the remark against the backdrop of Buhari’s admonition to aggrieved members of APC to suspend all pending legal matters..

Buhari had lamented that APC was on the verge of destruction and its fortune nearly jeopardized due to the leadership crisis.

However, the former Lagos State governor said Buhari was a founding father of the APC, hence he cares about the party’s wellbeing.

Tinubu’s position was revealed in a statement he signed and forwarded to Edujandon.com

