“You shattered my heart and you cheated on me” – Lady laments after Rema took a girl on a romantic date

A funnily distraught Nigerian lady has cried out on social media over the fact that she was not chosen by Nigerian singing sensation, Rema to go out on a date with him.

Rema set social media abuzz recently when he shared adorable moments captured in videos on his social media page of his date with Nimmie who’d emerged winner of the date with him..

Rema had taken Nimmie on a romantic date, where he planted kisses on her neck, danced with her and even took her out on a shopping spree at a clothing store in Lagos.

The distraught Nigerian lady identified as one Kim Annie on Facebook, who was not pleased with the singer’s date, took to the her page to air her pain over the development.

Reacting to the news, Kim poured her heart out for the singer and shared how she has been in pain ever since the video of their romantic date was shared on social media.

In her words;

“Loml.Candy crush. Cream pie. Prince charming. My world. Hubby. How would you break my heart like this. Bby I love you so much.

You shattered my heart and cheated on me. I know I would get over this shock I just pray i get over this pain. How do you expect me to take this news. Even my mom knows am really in pain.

Biko nobody shud laff at me am really in pain. If I die just know z because this heart break. I think I need some space for now so that I can get over this stress. I love you so much baby. My sunshine#sunflower”

