Home | News | General | Regina Daniels Dances At Her Baby Shower
“Them don sell Hushpuppi cloth give you now now?” – Nigerians react as Cristiano Ronaldo wears same outfit Hushpuppi once wore

Regina Daniels Dances At Her Baby Shower



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 6 hours 4 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

A family member has called Regina Daniels “Mama Ejima” while she was dancing during her baby shower, a hint that she may be expecting twin babies.

The videos from her baby shower event has found its way to the internet and it’s all shades of royalty..

In the video, Regina Daniels could be seen dancing very excitedly as she makes her way to the dancing stage in company of family and friends while the Master of Ceremony kept raining praises on her.

While the Nollywood screen diva was dancing super excitedly, a loud and clear voice hailed her “Mama Ejima“.

“Mama Ejima” in Igbo language means “Mother of Twins“. This is a hint that the billionaire’s wife may be expecting twins.

All fingers are crossed as the teen actress is set to put to bed pretty soon.

Watch video below

Advertisements

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 174