Home | News | General | 11% of Nigerians abused cannabis in 2019 – Pharmacist
Disagreement between family, Oyo govt delays Ajimobi’s burial
Cute baby breaks the internet as she gives priceless reaction after tasting gala snack for the first time (video)

11% of Nigerians abused cannabis in 2019 – Pharmacist



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 1 hour ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

The Association of Hospital and Administrative Pharmacists of Nigeria says cannabis is the most commonly abused drug with an estimated 10.8 per cent of the population said to have used it in 2019.

The Abuja branch of the association, said on Friday that one in every five Nigerians who had used drugs in 2019 now suffered from drug use disorders.

The chairman of AHAPN, Abuja branch, Abubakar Danraka, explained this in a release on the 2020 International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, under the theme, ‘Better Knowledge for Better Care.’

He said, “In Nigeria, the 2018 United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime drug use report in Nigeria revealed that one in seven persons aged 15 to 64 years had used a psychoactive substance – a drug other than tobacco and alcohol for non-medical purposes in 2017.

“One in five persons who had used drugs in the past year is suffering from drug use disorders. Also, cannabis is the most commonly used drug of abuse, with an estimated 10.8 per cent of the population using it in 2019. The average age of initiation of cannabis use among the general population was 19 years.

“We use the platform to call on Nigerians to join hands with pharmacists and other health experts to understand the psychology of drug addiction. We appeal to parents and guardians to dedicate more qualitative time to young adults for good mentoring and adequate parenting so as to nip in the bud any signs of drug misuse and abuse at homes and schools.”

Click to signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

Advertise on NigerianEye.com to reach thousands of our daily readers

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 158