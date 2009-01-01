Home | News | General | Cute baby breaks the internet as she gives priceless reaction after tasting gala snack for the first time (video)

- A Twitter user recently captured hearts online after sharing an adorable video of her baby girl

- The little one had her first taste of gala snack and she gave a priceless reaction

- Several internet users who found the video hilarious flooded the comment section with remarks

A Nigerian mum identified as @dcheddah on micro blogging platform, Twitter, recently left members of the internet community gushing after she posted a clip of her adorable daughter.

@dcheddah appeared to have captured the moment her daughter tasted gala for the first time and the reaction was so priceless that she had to share the video with her Twitter followers.

In the video, the little one was seen grabbing the snack with both hands and taking a bite. The reaction on her face became funnier with each bite she took.

The little one spotted getting busy with her snack. Photo: Twitter:@dcheddah

Source: Twitter

The mum was also heard in the background laughing hysterically at her baby girl.

Sharing the video on her page, @dcheddah captioned it saying: "The first time my daughter had gala."

Watch the beautiful clip below:

Upon sharing it, @dcheddah’s clip managed to garner as much as 5k likes and over 1K likes on the platform. This was followed my several people taking to the comment section to pass remarks on the clip.

"Please knack her one bottle of soda to step it down abeg. Lets inititae her into the system of "on-the-go-snacking," one Twitter user teasingly said as he reacted to the video.

Another user who reacted said: “Like you told her that if she doesn't eat that gals no breastmilk abi, see that, 'look at what you're asking me to eat' face. Sweet child.”

Read more hilarious tweets in reaction to the clip below:

