Boko Haram war: Nigerian Army recruits 4,918 soldiers

- Chief of army staff, Lieutenant-General Tukur Buratai, said the Nigerian army is committed to ensuring that the country is safe for all

- The military chief made the statement on Saturday, June 27, during the passing out parade of the 79 regular recruit intake (79 RRI) in Zaria

- Buratai urged the 4,918 soldiers at the passing out ceremony to be loyal and disciplined in carrying out their duties

The chief of army staff, Lieutenant-General Tukur Buratai, has said the Nigerian army will continue to battle insecurity in Nigeria until the country is safe for all.

The military chief made the statement on Saturday, June 27, during the passing out parade of the 79 regular recruit intake (79 RRI) in Zaria, The Cable reports.

Buratai: We won’t rest until Nigeria is safe for everyone

Buratai who was represented by Lieutenant-General Lamidi Adeosun, pointed out that Nigeria is facing security challenges from Boko Haram insurgents, bandits, kidnappers, and other criminal elements.

Do not display cowardice on war front- Military warns commanders

He urged the 4,918 soldiers at the passing to be loyal and disciplined in carrying out their duties.

The army chief assured the soldiers of his commitment to improving the standard of training and welfare of Nigerian troops.

Meanwhile, Nigeria's Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has announced the successful dislodgement of Boko Haram insurgents in two Borno communities.

Defence spokesperson, Major General John Enenche, revealed this in a statement he rele3ased to the media on Saturday, June 27.

Enenche also released a video of the operation, which was carried out by Nigerian Air Force Task Force which is attached to the Operation Lafiya Dole which is at the forefront of the war against Boko Haram insurgents.

According to Enenche, the air force aircrafts attack areas in Tongule and Bukar Meram communities in Borno to get the insurgents.

In another report, group of community-based organisations in Nigeria has condemned the calls for the sack of Nigeria's service chiefs in some quarters.

Troops ordered to kill all bandits in Katsina

The organisations under the aegis of People’s Parliament vowed to sustain its total support for President Muhammadu Buhari's administration and the service chiefs in the fight against insurgency in the northeast region.

In a communique signed by George Gondo and Adamu Bagudu, the organisation's chairman and secretary respectively, the organisation said President Buhari and the service chiefs have demonstrated capacity, willpower and the expertise to rid the country of terrorism, banditry and other crimes.

