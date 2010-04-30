Home | News | General | Catherine Bach: The actress' interesting biography

Catherine Bach is a popular American actress famously known for insuring her legs for $1,000,000. She was thrust into the limelight when she played Daisy Duke in the American comedy TV show The Dukes of Hazzard. Bach has also starred in other popular series such as African Skies and The Young and the Restless.

Image: twitter.com, @_catherinebach

Source: Twitter

Is Catherine Bach dead? No, she is not. She is very much alive but has taken a step back from the big screen. Her most recent acting job was in The Young and the Restless in 2019.

Here is all you need to know about the iconic actress.

Profile summary

Birth name: Catherine Bachman

Catherine Bachman Date of birth: 1st March 1954

1st March 1954 Catherine Bach age: 66 years old

66 years old Place of birth: Warren, Ohio, USA

Warren, Ohio, USA Zodiac sign: Pisces

Pisces Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Mixed (Mexican and German)

Mixed (Mexican and German) Sibling: Philip Bachman

Philip Bachman Height: 5 ft 8 in

5 ft 8 in Weight: 66 kgs

66 kgs Eye colour: Brown

Brown Hair colour: Red

Red Profession: Actress

Actress Net worth: $10 million

Catherine Bach's background

How old is Catherine Bach? The African Skies star is 66 years old.

The actress was born in Cleaveland, Ohio, to her German father, Bernard Bachman, and Mexican mother, Norma Jean Kucera Verdugo. Her parents worked as a rancher and acupuncturist, respectively, and they divorced when she was about 6 years old.

Catherine Bach young attended Stevens High School, and after graduation in 1970, she enrolled at the University of California, Los Angeles, where she studied Drama.

Here are some fun trivia facts about the actress:

While she was born in Ohio, Bach was brought up in a ranch in South Dakota.

Before becoming a TV star, her mother had advised her to become an English teacher.

When she was younger, her cousin taught her how to kiss.

Catherine Bach then and now

Catherine Bach hot body has been a subject of discussion since she made a debut on The Dukes of Hazzard. Thanks to the star, denim cut-off shorts, aka Daisy Dukes, became a fashion staple in the 1980s and they are still worn today.

Image: twitter.com, @dailymailceleb (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

Today, more than 30 years after the comedy show ended, the celebrity's figure is still quite enviable. She has an hourglass figure that measures 39-25-37 inches in the bust-waist-hip ratio.

When she was younger, she kept her trim figure through dancing for about three hours a day, swimming, and hiking.

Catherine Bach movies and TV shows

While most people know Catherine from The Dukes of Hazzard, the star has been in many more movies and TV series. Here are some that she has featured in through the years:

The Midnight Man (1974) - Natalie

(1974) - Hustle (1975) - Peggy Summers

(1975) - Murder in Peyton Place (1977) - Linda

(1977) - The Love Boat (1980 & 1983) - Pamela Hodgekins / Pat Bigelow in two episodes

(1980 & 1983) - in two episodes Cannonball Run II (1984) - Marcie, Lamborghini Babe

(1984) - Street Justice (1987) - Tamarra

(1987) - Criminal Act (1989) - Pam Weiss

(1989) - Masters of Menace (1990) - Kitty Wheeler

(1990) - Rage and Honor (1992) - Capt. Murdock

(1992) - Monk (2006) - Sara Jo in the episode Mr. Monk Meets His Dad

(2006) - in the episode You Again (2010) - Daisy

(2010) - Chapman (2013) - Mother

(2013) - The Breakup Girl (2015) - Ellen

(2015) - Book of Fire (2015) - Bibiana

(2015) - Worst Cooks in America (2018) - She participated in this reality TV cooking show as a contestant.

Catherine Bach today is a commentator on the AXS TV show The Very Very Best of the 70s. The show puts a spotlight on enduring films, series, and pop culture moments that defined the 70s.

How much is Catherine Bach worth?

As of 2020, Catherine Bach net worth is about $10 million.

After starring in The Dukes of Hazard in 1979, the star's acting career quickly took off and saw her feature in multiple shows in the 1980s and 1990s. During these years, the actress was able to amass a lot of wealth and is quite well off.

Image: twitter.com, @_catherinebach

Source: Twitter

Part of her vast wealth is invested in real estate. In late 2019, the celebrity put her Royal Oaks Encino home on the market. Earlier this year, Catherine Bach house sold for the huge sum of $5.4 million.

Dating history and married life

Is Catherine Bach married to Ringo Starr? No, she is not.

However, Catherine shares the same last name as The Beatles drummer's wife. Ringo Starr is married to Barbara Bach.

The Young and The Restless star has been married two times in her life. When she was 22 years old, the actress married her first husband, Dame Angela Brigid Lansbury's stepson, David Shaw.

The couple was together for five years before divorcing in 1981.

Nine years later, the actress tied the knot a second time to entertainment lawyer Peter Lopez in 1990. The two were blessed with children soon after.

Image: instagram.com, @lauraesmeralda

Source: Instagram

Peter's and Catherine Bach daughters are:

Sophia Isabella Lopez - She was born in January 1996 and turned 24 years old earlier this year.

- She was born in January 1996 and turned 24 years old earlier this year. Laura Esmeralda Lopez - Born in 1998 in October, she will turn 22 years old later this year.

On 30th April 2010, after 20 years of marriage, the star lost her lawyer husband to an apparent suicide. According to Bach's mother, they believed that Lopez killed himself on a hill in the garden that overlooked the Valley.

In an interview with Huffington Post, the star revealed that she was at home when he shot himself. Bach also stated that she suspects that his suicide was a result of some unresolved childhood trauma.

Five years after her heartbreaking loss, the celebrity revealed that she had started dating again and found love with Peter Repovich.

Social media

If you would like to keep up with the actress, you can follow her on her verified Twitter account. The celebrity has over 29,700 followers on the platform.

Where is Catherine Bach now?

The 66-year-old actress was spotted out and about earlier this year in Los Angeles. She took a break from the COVID-19 lockdown and tried to keep fit while walking her two dogs.

Catherine Bach has had a fantastic career and is still working in the TV industry. Despite the painful loss of her children's father and husband, she and her two beautiful daughters seem to have found their way out of the grief.

