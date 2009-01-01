Home | News | General | English-born Nigerian striker known as 'The Beast' punished for wearing Liverpool jersey to club's training

- Adebayo Akinfewa says it is the first time he's happy to pay a club fine

- Liverpool has been Akinfewa’s boyhood team hence his decision to wear the club's jersey to Wycombe Wanderers training

- The 38-year-old once joked that Reds manager Jurgen Klopp should sign him

Adebayo Akinfewa was happy to accept a fine from Wycombe Wanderers after he wore Liverpool jersey to his club’s training session on Friday, June 26, following Reds Premier League title triumph.

Otherwise known as The Beast due to his bulky physique, Liverpool has been Akinfewa’s boyhood team and the 38-year-old once joked that Reds manager Jurgen Klopp should sign him.

Recall that Liverpool won their first Premier League title in 30 years after rivals Man City lost to Chelsea 2-1 on Thursday, June 25.

Super Eagles boss Rohr reveals what he plans to do to Arsenal and QPR stars

And to celebrate Liverpool’s win, Akinfewa wore the club’s jersey to training as he was surrounded by his teammates in their blue Wycombe shirts.

Akinfewa joked he had already paid his boss, Gareth Ainsworth, a fine for his offence, adding that it was the first time he was happy to pay a club fine.

He posted on his Instagram page with the video of the scene: "Only time I've been happy to pay a club fine.

"I'm happily going to take the fine.

"I've already paid my gaffer, he knows.”

Adebayo Akinfenwa fined for wearing Liverpool shirt to training to celebrate EPL title. Photo: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Akinfewa has played for Millwall, Northampton, Gillingham, Swansea and AFC Wimbledon and once considered a career in WWE.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Adebayo Saheed Akinfenwa may not be the most popular football star on the planet but the 37-year-old Wycombe Wanderers forward is dearly loved by people who watch him dazzle on the pitch.

Standing on 1.85 m height, Akinfenwa's popularity does not just come from his dauntless presence in Football League One, the legendary striker is a 'beast' figure in FIFA 20 game.

And his unique stand in the football game has made two brothers from a far distance to have a glimpse of their hero at Adams Park Stadium.

The two Mexican fans, Francisco and Frenzel Gamez, flew over to England, covering a huge distance of 5,500 miles to see Akinfenwa in action.

