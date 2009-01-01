Home | News | General | Ighalo creates new record at Man United that Di Maria and Falcao could not do for the club

- Odion Ighalo scored, forced a red card, and contributed to the winning goal in Man United's 2-1 win against Norwich City

- The 31-year-old striker has scored in every game he has started for Man United this season and has the found the back of the net five times

- Ighalo has now scored more goals than Di Maria and Falcao for Man United

Man United on-loan striker Odion Ighalo has continued his incredible goal scoring form after bagging his first since football returned in his club’s 2-1 win against Norwich City on Saturday, June 27, in an Emirates FA Cup quarterfinal fixture.

Ighalo got on the score sheet in the 51st minute after a smart finish inside the box to give Man United the lead.

However, the former Super Eagles striker’s opener was cancelled out by Norwich’s Todd Cantwell, but Canaries defender Timm Klose was sent off for hauling down Ighalo in the 89th minute.

Man United captain Harry Maguire got the winner with two minutes left to play in the second half of extra-time to send his club to Wembley and secure a semifinal ticket.

But Ighalo again stole the show as he has now scored more goals for Man United than Angel Di Maria and Radamel Falcao when they were in the club.

According to several reports, Falcao and Di Maria scored four goals for Man United in 29 and 32 appearances respectively.

The duo scored three Premier League goals and one goal each in FA Cup games.

But Ighalo has found the back of the net five times in 11 games for Manchester United.

The 31-year-old has scored in each of his four Man United starts since he arrived from Shanghai Shenhua in January.

His goals came against against Club Brugge, Derby County (a brace), LASK Linz, and Norwich.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Man United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer appears to be extremely excited to have negotiated a contract extension for Odion Ighalo until January 2021.

According to him, Ighalo is a proven goal scorer and Manchester United value him.

[embedded content]

