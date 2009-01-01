Home | News | General | Chelsea plotting surprise transfer move for 1 Premier League superstar this summer

- Declan Rice could join Chelsea this summer

- The Blues are planning to splash £45m on the defensive midfielder

- Rice has a deal with West Ham United until the summer of 2024

- Frank Lampard is hoping to convert him to a full-back at Stamford Bridge

West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice has reportedly emerged as top transfer target for Premier League giants Chelsea this summer.

The Blues have already completed the signings of Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech and are hoping to add the Englishman to their fold.

According to SunSport, Frank Lampard is looking for a quality pair of legs in the heart of his defence next campaign.

Though Rice is a defensive midfielder, the manager is hoping he can draft him into the central defensive role at Stamford Bridge.

SunSport claims Chelsea are hoping they can secure the player's signature with a deal of around £45 million.

Declan Rice could be joining Chelsea for £45m this summer - credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The 21-year-old is also opened to a new challenge having been fielded in the centre-back position in their game against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Also, his current manager, David Moyes believes he can fit into the position as much as he does well in the midfield.

The publication claims Lampard wants Rice in his three-man defence as he looks towards reshaping the Blues playing style next season.

Declan has a deal with West Ham until the summer of 2024 and has scored two goals in 34 Premier League appearances this campaign.

And Manchester United are also said to be monitoring his situation as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is also hoping to fortify his team to compete for titles next term.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Chelsea could make a move for West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice should they lose N'Golo Kante this summer.

Kante is being tracked by Real Madrid who are keen to snap up the Frenchman from Stamford Bridge as they look to add more depth in the midfield.

Mirror UK now reports should Kante complete aa sensational move to the La Liga, it would open doors for Chelsea to lure Rice to west London.

[embedded content]

