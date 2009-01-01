Home | News | General | Chelsea legend comes out of retirement 1 year after quitting football to join top European club

- Arjen Robben has made a U-turn from retirement as he is on the verge of joining his boyhood club FC Groningen

- The Dutch international played his last game for Bayern Munich in May 2019

- His career was riddled with numerous injuries, particularly in the latter stages

Former Chelsea, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich winger Arjen Robben has made a surprise U-turn from retirement to play for his boyhood club FC Groningen.

Robben a highly decorated player, initially announced his retirement in May 2019 after a glittery career where he won 30 major trophies.

At the time, the 36-year old seemed to suggest a string of injuries was a big factor in his decision to hang his boots.

One year on, however, and the Dutch international will be making a stunning comeback albeit with the club that groomed him as a footballer.

Groningen FC took to social media on Saturday, June 27 to reveal their hero is on the verge of playing for them once again.

"It is my dream to wear the Groningen shirt again. I don't know yet whether this will work. What I do know is that it will not depend on my commitment and motivation. The club can use any help during this period to get through the corona crisis,” Robben said in a video shared on Groningen’s social media.

He first made his professional debut for Groningen aged 16 before eventually joining PSV Eindhoven in 2002.

Robben made a name for himself playing for Chelsea. Photo: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

His performances attracted interest from Chelsea who signed him in 2004 where he really established himself as a world class winger.

Despite the drastic U-turn on his career, Robben was wary of the fact that trying to play football again would almost certainly be a strain on him physically.

