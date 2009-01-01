Home | News | General | COVID-19: Fans, colleagues commiserate with Tonto Dikeh as she loses two people withing 24 hours

- Actress Tonto Dikeh has taken to social media with heartbreaking news for fans and followers

- The movie star revealed that she has lost two known persons to COVID-19 within 24 hours

- Dikeh noted that the pandemic is far from over and is still very much real

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has taken to her social media page with a piece of heartbreaking information for her fans and followers.

The movie star in a post shared on her official Instagram page disclosed that she has lost an acquaintance and a close friend to the coronavirus pandemic just within the span of 24 hours.

Dikeh told her followers to take note and understand that the coronavirus pandemic is not a myth. According to her, it is real.

Check out the post as shared by her below:

Upon sharing the sad news, fans and colleagues flooded Dike’s comment section with condolence messages.

Read what some of them had to say below:

ubifranklintriplemg: "And some people are still fooling around, posting that corona virus is not real. Stay safe guys."

realwarripikin: "Awww My sister am so sorry to hear this."

ugezujugezu: "It is not a myth my love. It is indeed real. @tontolet Sorry for your loss."

urielagu: "Oh God when is everything going to be this normal in this country."

veeveerich: "May God comfort and console you and the family. Please accept my sympathy."

barjezie: "So sad to hear...my condolences to the bereaved family."

ugochidesmond: "So sad sorry for your loss this is real no jokes y’all stay safe."

_officialnonsodobi: "May their souls rest in perfect peace."

Barely a week ago, the actress expressed sadness on social media after losing some people who are dear to her heart to the pandemic. Dikeh disclosed that she has lost seven people in just two days. She added that her heart is heavy as she does not even know what to say to her lovers.

Some months ago, Legit.ng reported that the mother of one shared a photo of herself undergoing the process to get tested for coronavirus. The film star was spotted with a medical personnel who was fully covered in a hazmat suit taking a swab from her mouth.

