Home | News | General | Oshiomhole’s loyalists: Why we can’t forget Obaseki

By Colin’s Osadalo

After the political drama of the last few weeks, no one is in doubt that Governor Godwin Obaseki is determined to sweep the legacies of his predecessor, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, under the carpet.

But myopic observers may have misled the Edo governor who, in a bid to attain his second term, allegedly paid N8 billion to get a waiver as the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, governorship candidate.

According to keen observers of Edo politics, many of Obaseki’s sins were against party chieftains, the people and his assumed godfather, Oshiomhole.

He is convinced from the onset that the platform (All Progressives Congress) he used to emerge as governor needs to be destroyed without looking back.

Excesses

Even if Oshiomhole forgives, spiritedly wounded party faithful that he disappointed still count his many sins distasteful.

On December 29, 2016, Obaseki ordered two APC leaders, Osakpomwan Eriyo and Sunday Osagbona, to be remanded in Oko prison for alleged attempted murder of Chief Osaro Idah.

On October 6, 2018, he imposed his preferred candidates for National/House of Assembly elections on the party in several LGAs in Edo.

He subsequently, on February 23, 2019, lost his ward, LGA, federal constituency and senatorial district in the presidential/National Assembly elections.

On March 18, 2019, Obaseki purportedly suspended Gen. Charles Ariabhere from APC.

On March 21, 2019, the governor vowed that Chris Okaeben, member-elect of Edo State House of Assembly, won’t be inaugurated.

On June 5, 2019, he accused Edo APC leaders of fighting him for access to the state treasury to share Edo money.

On June 17, 2019, he refused to inaugurate 14 APC members elect into the state House of Assembly, accusing Oshiomhole of impeachment plans against him.

On June 17, 2019, 14 Edo House of Assembly members-elect were physically attacked at the Golden Tulip Hotel by people allegedly loyal to Obaseki under the supervision of the police.

On July 3, 2019, Obaseki sacked 8 Commissioners and Special Advisers. On July 4, 2019, he ordered the suspension of Chris Okaeben from the APC by his Oredo LG party chapter.

On July 23, 2019, Obaseki fought against the ministerial nomination of Hon. Clem Agba by President Buhari.

On July 31, he suspended the Chairman of Etsako West LGA, Yakubu Musa.

On August 29, 2019, Obaseki, in a letter to President Buhari through the APC Ovia North East LG chapter, rejected the nomination of Dr. Pius Odubu and Chief Victor Ekhator as Chairman and member of the Board of NDDC respectively.

On September 3, 2019, he, through his lawyer, Andrew Adaze Emwanta, filed a case in an FCT High Court Abuja against the nomination of Odubu as NDDC Chairman. He asked the court to give the position to Delta State.

On September 27, 2019, Obaseki sacked Alhaji Aremiyau Momoh as Chairman of Etsako East LGA.

On October 5, 2019, people suspected to be loyal to the governor attacked the Benin GRA residence of Oshiomhole.

On October 8, 2019, Obaseki removed Hon. Patrick Aguinede as Chairman of Esan West LGA.

On October 9, 2019, he proscribed Edo People’s Movement (EPM).

On October 11, 2019, Obaseki ordered the arrest of Hon. Osarobo Idahosa, the APC leader in Ikpoba Okha.

On October 18, 2019, he ordered the suspension of Lawrence Okah as Edo APC Secretary.

On October 27, 2019, some men suspected to be loyal to Obaseki attacked Comrade Carlice Imolore & other APC leaders/members in Owan East LGA.

On November 2, 2019, an attack on Obaseki and Oba Akiolu of Lagos by suspected thugs at Edo University Iyamoh convocation was blamed on Oshiomhole just to embarrass him.

On November 14, 2019, one Steven Oshawo & 8 others (out of 26 exco members) were used to suspend Oshiomhole in his Ward 10 of Etsako West LGA.

On November 21, 2019, a protest allegedly sponsored by Obaseki was staged at the APC national party secretariat to call for the resignation/removal of Oshiomhole as National Chairman.

On November 22, 2019, APC NEC members were lobbied to remove Oshiomhole.

On November 22, 2019, Obaseki sealed the hotel business premises of Comrade Osakpomwan Eriyo.

On December 3, 2019, under his watch, Frank Okiye declared the seats of 14 House of Assembly members-elect vacant and asked INEC for by-elections.

On December 12, 2019, Oshiomhole’s convoy was attacked in Benin by thugs suspected to be loyal to the governor.

On December 13, 2019, Obaseki ordered the police to seal Garrick Memorial School to stop a rally to welcome Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu back to the APC.

On December 22, 2019 at Oredo, he accused Oshiomhole of plans to have him (Obasek) impeached as governor.

On January 29, 2020, Obaseki on TV threatened to deal with Oshiomhole.

On January 29, 2020, he set up a panel to probe Oshiomhole over the construction of the Benin Specialist Hospital.

On January 30, 2020, an attempt was carried out on the life of Hon. Henry Idahagbon which left 77 bullet holes on his office.

On February 1, 2020, Obaseki ordered the police to seal ‘Okaigiesan Hall’, venue of the Edo Central APC rally.

Same day the residence of Chief Francis Inegbeneki (Uzoya) was bombed in Benin.

On February 3, 2020, the governor, through his deputy, asked the IG of Police & Director of DSS to get Oshiomhole arrested.

On February 5, 2020, Obaseki ordered the demolition of the hotel of Comrade Tony Kabaka Adun at Ugbor, Benin-City.

On February 7, 2020, he ordered the sealing of Comrade Osakpomwan Eriyo’s hotel for the second time.

On February 15, 2020, he was spotted celebrating the APC loss of Bayelsa State to the PDP at the Supreme Court.

On February 22, 2020, suspected thugs were mobilised to the Benin Airport to prevent Oshiomhole from coming to Benin without the approval of Obaseki.

Same day, some people suspected to be Obaseki’s loyalists blocked the entrance and exit to the Benin private residence of Oshiomhole with garbage trucks. This was to prevent Oshiomhole from accessing his house or receiving visitors.

On February 29, 2020, he revoked the C of O on the properties of Odubu, Prof. Ihonvbere, Chief Elamah & many other APC leaders.

On March 5, 2020, the governor celebrated the short lived suspension of Oshiomhole as APC National Chairman by the FCT High Court.

On March 13, 2020, Obaseki endorsed Chief Victor Giadom in South- South factional meeting in Abuja as APC National Chairman to replace Oshiomhole.

On June 2, 2020, he took APC’s NWC to court to reverse direct primary option for Edo governorship election. Same day, he also took the NWC to court to stop Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu’s membership of the party and to challenge the waiver order granted him by the NWC.

On June 21, 2020, Obaseki vowed to make the APC primary impossible, claiming the ruling party’s approval depended on his approval.

With all these sins, APC loyalists and the electorate in Edo are patiently waiting for the governor at the polls to repeat the Lucky Igbinedion/PDP scenario of 2007.

South-South PDP governors were able to get Obaseki their party’s ticket to contest the September election, but a lawyer, who has been eyeing Edo governor’s seat for 16 years, Kenneth Imasuagbon, insisted that Obaseki’s move was an open coup.

“If there is anyone who should step down for the other, it is Obaseki. Because he has a problem in APC and he has now come to PDP and he wants to muscle me out.This cannot happen”, Imasuagbon said.

“Most people who became governor now, they had no plan to become governor or any plan of what they want to do for their state. For me, it has been a deliberate thing because I want to serve my people”.

Osadalo lives in Benin-City

Vanguard

Related

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...