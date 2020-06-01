Home | News | General | Woman Attempts Suicide In Abule-Egba, Rescued By Neighbours

A woman who lives in Abule-Egba area of Lagos known as Mrs Bukola Agboola on Thursday was rescued by neighbours after attempting suicide.

The mother of two was said to have attempted suicide on Thursday night, in her residence at No. 2 Kuburat Lawal Street, Abule-Egba in Agbado Oke Odo Local Council Development Area of Lagos..

Bukola reportedly drank sniper on the basis of being frustrated by the complexities of life coupled with lack of basic care.

She was however rushed to Ile Epo General Hospital by her husband’s brother who was living nearby.

Speaking on the hospital bed, Bukola, revealed that she was tired about life and maltreatment by her husband, Mr Wasiu Agboola, who she said, used to beat and inflict her with pain.

She also claimed that her husband forced her on Thursday night to break into her improvised save to buy foodstuffs for her children who barely ate any food days back.

According to her, “Receiving all forms of maltreatment from my husband, who often beats me up any time of the day got to me and I decided to rent an apartment just to safe myself from untimely death.

“Having reported to his father who did not subscribe to his attitude he advised me not to leave my children with him so as to suffer as no adequate care will be given to them.

“I managed to raise some fund through the sale of bottled engine oil, but when my husband left no money for us to feed, I had to break my save to buy them some foodstuffs.

“I decided to commit suicide when I gave it a thought that I cannot go any further in that kind of situation so I drank sniper out of frustration.

“I am tired of the relationship and have reported the issue to the person who is left as my mother since my biological parents died.

“Unfortunately, she is visually impaired and could not prevail on my husband. I am in a tight corner and just need a break”, she lamented.

Iya Idris as she is fondly called by her neighbours was said to have suffered so much in the relationship.

Her neighbours who pleaded anonymity, confirm that her’s was an unending case of wife battering.

According to the neighbours, the husband, Agboola, often resorts to beating her up anytime they had disagreement especially when he is demanding for sex from a woman who barely had anything to eat, most times she gets thrown out on the street in the cold by her husband.

Wasiu an Okada Rider around Abule Egba axis, most times reportedly desert his home for days leaving the family with nothing to eat.

The neighbours noted further that whoever intervened to give succour to the family gets a fight from him.

They further pleaded with government agencies in charge and human rights group to come to the rescue of Mrs Agboola and her children.

Bukola was discharged from the hospital and referred to Psychiatric hospital Yaba, for counselling so as to forestall a repeat of the suicide attempt and was taken to her home with no adherence to medical referral.

